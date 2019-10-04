Stream billy woods’ New Album Terror Management

Today, Danny Brown’s new album uknowhatimsayin¿ is out there in the world. It’s great. But Danny Brown is not the only person to release a great album of nerve-jangled, psychedelic boom-bap today. We also get a new billy woods album.

For years now, billy woods, a veteran of the New York rap underground who never shows his face, has been making intense, angry, freaked-out, profoundly artistic variations on classic New York rap sounds. He’s always been good. Lately, he’s been great. Last year, Armand Hammer, the long-running duo of woods and fellow underground traveler Elucid, release the stressed-out masterpiece Paraffin, one of last year’s best rap albums. In April, woods and the Los Angeles producer Kenny Segal released another stressed-out masterpiece called Hiding Places. It’s arguably the best rap album of 2019. And today, woods has released Terror Management, his first true solo album since 2017’s Known Unknowns.

Terror Management is a lot to process. Early on, woods chants, “The world getting warmer, we going the other way.” That sets the tone. It’s a full album of heady, apocalyptic end-times rap music. The album has contributions from like-minded underground rappers like Mach-Hommy, Pink Siifu, and Akai Solo, and it also has production from Blockhead, Elucid, Preservation, and Steel Tipped Dove, among others. Terror Management is already fucking my shit up. Stream it below.

<a href="http://billywoods.bandcamp.com/album/terror-management" target="_blank">Terror Management by billy woods</a>

Terror Management is out now on woods’ own Backwoodz Studioz label. You can buy it at Bandcamp.