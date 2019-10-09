Panda Bear – “Playing The Long Game” Video

Animal Collective are known for debuting new material on the road long before they record and release it. So it was no surprise when Panda Bear began playing an unreleased song called “Playing The Long Game” while touring this year in support of his awesome new album Buoys. That song is out today with an accompanying music video.

“Playing The Long Game,” which again finds Noah Lennox working with producer Rusty Santos, pushes the dub-oriented Buoys sound into the realm of woozy trap music. There is also a music video by Fernanda Pereira, about which Lennox says, “We had a good time making this video across the river. Thanks to everyone involved to make it happen. The song is about a brief series of thoughts I had one morning about who I am, what I’m doing, and where I’m going. Hope you enjoy it and hope all’s well.”

Watch the “Playing The Long Game” video below, and check out our recent Panda Bear interview.

“Playing The Long Game” is out now on Domino.