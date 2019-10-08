Caribou – “Home”

Dan Snaith has been active over the last few years under his Daphni name — his most recent release was the Sizzling EP this past June — but it’s been five years since he’s put anything new out as Caribou. That project’s last album was 2014’s Our Love, but today Snaith is back with a new Caribou track called “Home.” He’s also announced a string of Caribou tour dates for next year.
“I’m always listening to lots of music and sometimes a loop just jumps out at me – it’s too perfect. That’s how it was with Gloria Barnes’ ‘Home’ – I kept returning to it, meaning to do something with it but not knowing what,” Snaith wrote in a statement. He continued:
Sometimes making music feels like a process I’m in charge of … but there are other times when things just present themselves and my job is to follow their lead. It wasn’t until the circumstances of someone close to me mirrored the refrain of the original song that the track all came together.
When I’ve played it to friends, several of them have said that they feel like it’s speaking to their circumstances, about people close to them. We’ve all had moments when something changes suddenly and catalyses a change in your whole life – when you need to go back to something familiar, pick up the pieces and start again.
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
03/16 Hamilton, Canada @ The Studio
03/17 Toronto, Canada @ Danforth
03/20 Chicago, IL @ Riviera
03/21 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
03/22 Ottawa, Canada @ Bronson Centre
03/23 Montreal Canada @ M Telus
03/24 Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
03/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/26 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/30 Brighton, UK @ The Dome
04/01 Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
04/02 Leeds, UK @ Stylus Academy
04/03 Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse
04/04 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
04/05 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
04/06 Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
04/07 London, UK @ O2 Academy
04/21 Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit
04/22 Leipzig, DE @ Werk 2
04/23 Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
04/24 Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
04/25 Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
04/26 Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
0427 Paris, FR @ Olympia
04/28 Köln, DE @ Ewerk
04/29 Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Ronda
04/30 Brussels, BE @ Nuits Botanique / Chapiteau – Botanique
07/11 Dublin, IRL @ Iveagh Gardens
08/15 Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
“Home” is out now.