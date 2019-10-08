Caribou – “Home”

Dan Snaith has been active over the last few years under his Daphni name — his most recent release was the Sizzling EP this past June — but it’s been five years since he’s put anything new out as Caribou. That project’s last album was 2014’s Our Love, but today Snaith is back with a new Caribou track called “Home.” He’s also announced a string of Caribou tour dates for next year.

“I’m always listening to lots of music and sometimes a loop just jumps out at me – it’s too perfect. That’s how it was with Gloria Barnes’ ‘Home’ – I kept returning to it, meaning to do something with it but not knowing what,” Snaith wrote in a statement. He continued:

Sometimes making music feels like a process I’m in charge of … but there are other times when things just present themselves and my job is to follow their lead. It wasn’t until the circumstances of someone close to me mirrored the refrain of the original song that the track all came together. When I’ve played it to friends, several of them have said that they feel like it’s speaking to their circumstances, about people close to them. We’ve all had moments when something changes suddenly and catalyses a change in your whole life – when you need to go back to something familiar, pick up the pieces and start again.

TOUR DATES:

03/16 Hamilton, Canada @ The Studio

03/17 Toronto, Canada @ Danforth

03/20 Chicago, IL @ Riviera

03/21 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

03/22 Ottawa, Canada @ Bronson Centre

03/23 Montreal Canada @ M Telus

03/24 Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

03/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/26 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/30 Brighton, UK @ The Dome

04/01 Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

04/02 Leeds, UK @ Stylus Academy

04/03 Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse

04/04 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

04/05 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

04/06 Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

04/07 London, UK @ O2 Academy

04/21 Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit

04/22 Leipzig, DE @ Werk 2

04/23 Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

04/24 Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

04/25 Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

04/26 Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

0427 Paris, FR @ Olympia

04/28 Köln, DE @ Ewerk

04/29 Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Ronda

04/30 Brussels, BE @ Nuits Botanique / Chapiteau – Botanique

07/11 Dublin, IRL @ Iveagh Gardens

08/15 Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

“Home” is out now.