Big Ears 2020 Announces Initial Lineup

Big Ears, arguably America’s premier experimental music festival, returns to Knoxville this coming March 26-29. The festival has shared its initial 2020 lineup this morning, presenting its usual fascinating mix of avant-garde heroes.

Iconic minimalist composer Terry Riley will celebrate his 85th year on Earth with “Riley At 85,” a program featuring “a duo with Gyan Riley, a solo organ performance on the new St. John’s Cathedral pipe organ, and more.” Kim Gordon and her Body/Head bandmate Bill Nace will team with another noteworthy duo, Steve Gunn and John Truscinski, to create a soundtrack to Andy Warhol’s KISS. John Paul Jones and Anssi Karttunen’s widely publicized duo Sons Of Chipotle will perform. Meredith Monk will team with Bang On A Can All-Stars. Joe Henry will lead a one-time supergroup featuring Jason Moran, Marc Ribot, Jay Bellerose, David Piltch, and Levon Henry. That sort of thing!

Tickets are available here starting 10/10. Other names that jump out from the lineup include MÚM (performing Yesterday Was Dramatic – Today Is OK), Thundercat, Sudan Archives, Damo Suzuki, Tindersticks, Xylouris White, Devendra Banhart, Saul Williams, Mdou Moctar, Efterklang, 75 Dollar Bill, Kronos Quartet, and a celebration of Anthony Braxton. The list goes on, but you’ll have to examine it for yourself below.

LINEUP:

75 Dollar Bill

Andrew Cyrille

Annette Peacock

Anthony Braxton

Areni Agbabian

Aurora Nealand & the Royal Roses

Bang On A Can All-Stars

Caroline Shaw

Caterina Barbieri

Christian Scott

Damo Suzuki Network with the Sound Carriers

Dan Weiss Starebaby

Daniel Pioro & Valgeir Sigurðsson

Devandra Banhart

Diamond Curtain Wall Trio

Dos Santos

Efterklang

Electric Appalachia (William Tyler, Mary Lattimore, Eric Dawson of TAMIS)

Fennesz

Gyan Riley

Harriet Tubman

Jaimie Branch’s Fly or Die

Jason Moran & the Harlem Hellfighters

Jeff Parker and the New Breed

Joe Henry’s 115th Dream

Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society

Kim Myhr

Kronos Quartet

Marc Ribot

Maurice Louca

Mdou Moctar

Meredith Monk

Moonlight Benjamin

mssv (Mike Baggetta, Stephen Hodges, Mike Watt)

Múm

Myra Melford’s Snowy Egret

MZM (Miya Masaoka, Zeena Parkins, Myra Melford)

Nadah El Shazly

Natalie Joachim

nief norf

Paul Lazar’s Cage Shuffle

Peter Brötzmann

Sarah Davachi

Saul Williams

Shabaka & the Ancestors

So Percussion

Sons of Chipotle (John Paul Jones & Anssi Karttunen)

Sound for Andy Warhol’s KISS (Kim Gordon, Bill Nace, Steve Gunn, John Truscinski)

Spektral Quartet

Steve Coleman and Five Elements

Sudan Archives

Tamino

Terry Riley

The Haden Triplets

The Necks

Thunder Music Ensemble

Thundercat

Tindersticks

Xylouris White