Olivia Newton-John Asks Olivia Neutron-John To Change Their Name

Olivia Neutron-John recently caught a lot of talented people’s attention. The “post-bro” electronic project’s self-titled EP this year was partially recorded by both Flasher’s Daniel Saperstein and Deerhoof’s Greg Saunier. It was released by Priests’ Sister Polygon label. It won them a slot opening for Stereolab in Brooklyn. So yes, things are going well for DC-based Anna Nasty. They’ll just likely be going well under a different name going forward.

Nasty announced in an Instagram post today that their show with Stereolab at Brooklyn Steel last month will be their last under the Olivia Neutron-John name. The reason for this change may not surprise you: They’ve been contacted by Olivia Newton-John’s legal team with a cease-and-desist order. “I am going to take this as an opportunity to step back and reinvent,” they write. “Although it has been very difficult and emotional closing this chapter of my life, I’m excited for a new beginning. I’ll be back again, under another name.”

Here’s the full message:

The show with Stereolab at Brooklyn Steel was my last show as Olivia Neutron-John. I thought about booking a goodbye show, but I couldn’t have planned a better way to go out. In July, before the record had even been out for two months, I received a cease & desist from Olivia Newton-John’s legal team. Because I have very limited resources, I was unable to fight it. I am going to take this as an opportunity to step back and reinvent. Although it has been very difficult and emotional closing this chapter of my life, I’m excited for a new beginning. I’ll be back again, under another name. Thank you again for everything. It’s been such an incredible year. If you’re looking for ways to support, you can buy the 12” from https://sisterpolygonrecords.bigcartel.com while it’s still around.

Glad this could be resolved before things got physical! Here’s that aforementioned 12″ for the streaming and buying.

<a href="http://olivianeutron-john.bandcamp.com/album/olivia-neutron-john" target="_blank">Olivia Neutron-John by Olivia Neutron-John</a>

And here’s the Instagram post: