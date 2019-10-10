Power Trip Announce Evil Beat Vol. 2 Festival

Two years ago, the great Dallas thrash band Power Trip released their excellent album Nightmare Logic and continued their ascent, becoming one of the biggest bands on the metal and hardcore undergrounds. Last year, they brought a festival to their hometown, taking over a couple of local venues for two nights and playing with friends like Cold World, Ceremony, Iron Age, and Forward. They called the festival Evil Beat. Early next year, that festival is coming back, and it’ll be a lot bigger.

Power Trip just announced the lineup for their one-day festival Evil Beat Vol. 2, which will take over Dallas’ South Side Ballroom 11/11 of next year. It is stacked. Power Trip are playing, of course, and they’ll share the bill with a few legends. British grindcore innovators Carcass, reunited ’80s Bay Area thrash overlords Vio-lence, and veteran Canadian speed-metal demons Razor are all at the top of the bill.

But the real action is on the rest of the bill, where like half of the best heavy-music acts currently going are all set to play. There’s metal: Deafheaven, Torche, True Widow. There’s punk: Sheer Mag, Wiccans, Special Interest, Mil-Spec, Dress Code. There are bands like Warthog and Red Death who, like Power Trip, blur the lines between metal and punk. And there are some thing, like LA synthpoppers Drab Majesty and New York noise auteur Prurient, who don’t fit into any easy categories. Point being: This is a badass festival, and it looks like a pretty good reason to get on a plane.

To help mark the occasion, Power Trip have given a proper release to “Hornet’s Nest,” a song that they shared last year as part of the Adult Swim Singles Series. Check it out below.

<a href="http://powertrip.bandcamp.com/album/hornets-nest-single" target="_blank">Hornet's Nest (Single) by POWER TRIP</a>

If you can’t make it to the festival, Power Trip are heading out on tour next month with High On Fire, Devil Master, and Creeping Death. So that’s pretty good, too.