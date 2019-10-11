Harry Styles – “Lights Up” Video

Two years ago, Harry Styles kicked off his solo career away from One Direction with his debut album, where he started his effort to morph himself into something akin to a modern rock star. A couple days ago, billboards started to pop up in London and New York with the phrase “DO YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE?” emblazoned on it in black-and-white. And tonight, Styles returns with his a new single that’s meant to kick off his second era, “Lights Up.”

In a Rolling Stone cover story from a couple months back, Styles talked about how much psychedelics played a role in the creation of the album. “We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine,” he said in the story. He recorded his sophomore album in six weeks at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studios with producers Jeff Bhasker and Tyler Johnson and a bevy of collaborators.

Watch a video for “Lights Up” below.

“Lights Up” is out now.