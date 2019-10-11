Stream Jónsi & Alex Somers’ New Surprise Album Lost And Found

Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi and his partner Alex Somers’ debut ambient album Riceboy Sleeps turned 10 years old this summer. Tonight, the duo are heading out on their first-ever North American tour in support of the album. And to commemorate the occasion, they’ve just dropped a whole surprise second LP on the world, Lost And Found.

“Lost And Found is a sibling album to Riceboy Sleeps,” says Somers in a statement. “It falls somewhere between what was, what is, and what will be. Tape experiments, modular synth processing, and acoustic soundscapes drift in and out of focus. Sound friends that you may have heard or seen before appear; familiar, but different.”

Jónsi and Somers created Lost And Found in collaboration with their friend and producer Sidney Satorsky. “The album has no linear relationship to Riceboy Sleeps,” adds Somers. “It treats Riceboy Sleeps as a place to begin and finds moments from that album to open up to new moments that at times give glimpses of places within Riceboy Sleeps and at other times put you somewhere entirely new.”

Stream Lost And Found and check out Jonsí and Somers’ upcoming Riceboy Sleeps anniversary tour dates below.

<a href="http://riceboy.bandcamp.com/album/lost-and-found" target="_blank">Lost and Found by Jónsi & Alex Somers</a>

TOUR DATES:

10/11 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/14 San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre

10/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/18 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

10/21 Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center

10/23 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Maisonneuve

10/25 Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/28 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/30 Boson, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

10/31 New York, NY @ Kings Theatre

Lost And Found is out now.