K-Pop Star Sulli Dead At 25

Sulli, a South Korean actress and former member of the K-pop idol group f(x), was found dead today at her home in the South Korean city of Seongnam. CNN reports that police are investigating her death as a suicide. She was 25.

Sulli, whose real name was, Choi Jin-ri, was a child actress before she was a singer; she starred on the South Korean TV drama Ballad Of Sedong. As a teenager, Sulli debuted as a member of the K-pop girl group f(x) in 2009. As one of the five members of f(x), Sulli sang thundering, anthemic dance-pop that were massively popular just as the K-pop sound was sweeping across Asia and into the rest of the world. In 2014, after five years with f(x), Sulli took a hiatus from the entertainment industry. The next year, Sulli, then 21, announced that she was leaving f(x), focusing on acting instead. The group continued without her.

Over the next few years, Sulli took roles in the South Korean films The Pirates, Fashion King, and Real. She also made her return to music in 2018, guesting on singer Dean’s single “Dayfly.” She released her solo single “Goblin” this past summer.

Below, watch some of Sulli’s work.