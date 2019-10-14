Beach Slang – “Bam Rang Rang”

After releasing two albums as Beach Slang, frontman James Alex took a break from the classic rock-indebted band to release a stripped-back solo album under the name Quiet Slang. But today they’ve announced a new album called The Deadbeat Bang Of Heartbreak City, and to add to their rocking bonafides, they got the Replacements’ Tommy Stinson to play bass on the album and they’re going on tour opening for the Goo Goo Dolls in a couple weeks.

Today, Beach Slang are releasing the lead single from The Deadbeat Bang Of Heartbreak City, “Bam Rang Rang.” The album gets its title from these lyrics, and it’s as loud and chaotic as you’d expect from the first two Beach Slang albums. In an interview with Kerrang, Alex had this to say about the song:

I was listening to an interview with Paul Westerberg about the way he went at writing songs for a particular record — Come Feel Me Tremble maybe? I don’t know… My head loses stuff easily. But, yeah, he called the way he’d hit his guitar as ‘just going bam, rang, rang.’ I heard that and it shot me good. I knew, straight away, I wanted to write a real dirty burner and call it Bam Rang Rang, something that made you want to buy a motorcycle, smoke a cigarette and land a hangover. […] I heard someone say I wasn’t a very good guitar player and I wanted to prove them wrong. I mean, they’re right, but I figured I’d just play loud enough to let them know they weren’t. There’s something about a sleazy riff on a ratty guitar that makes everything alright. So, I smashed Angus Young into Marc Bolan and got a great, big, messy chunk of glam and swagger. Pick your heroes right, you know?

Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “All The Kids In LA”

02 “Let It Ride”

03 “Bam Rang Rang”

04 “Tommy In The 80s”

05 “Nobody Say Nothing”

06 “Nowhere Bus”

07 “Stiff”

08 “Born To Raise Hell”

09 “Sticky Thumbs”

10 “Kicking Over Bottles”

11 “Bar No One”

TOUR DATES

10/22 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus

11/05 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

11/07 Pittsburgh, PA @ Smiling Moose

11/08 Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre #

11/09 Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center #

11/10 Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater #

11/12 Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre #

11/13 Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center #

11/15 Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theater #

11/16 Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre #

11/17 Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center #

11/19 Richmond, VA @ Carpenter Theatre #

11/20 Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre #

11/22 Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre #

11/23 Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City #

11/25 Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre #

11/26 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

# w/ Goo Goo Dolls.

The Deadbeat Bang Of Heartbreak City is out 1/10 via Bridge Nine Records.