Holy Ghost! – “Heaven Knows What” Video (Feat. Michael Imperioli)

Brooklyn synthpop duo Holy Ghost! released Work, their third full-length and their first in six years, back in June. And now they’re back with a new music video for album cut “Heaven Knows What,” which began its life as a demo for the Safdie Brothers’ 2014 film of the same name. The video, directed by Will Janowitz, stars The Sopranos’ Michael Imperioli and his son Vadim. As Holy Ghost! frontman Alex Frankel explains:

I was in Los Angeles for a work trip but by a pool and was thinking about what visuals would work for “Heaven Knows What,” a song I wrote about getting things wrong with people you care about and the feedback loop of human apology as a concept. I called Will Janowitz, who is a genius, and asked if he and Michael Imperioli — another genius — might be up for conveying the feeling of being stuck in a loop of sorry. I’m a huge, huge fan of Michael’s work both as an actor and a writer and director and the same for Will. So I was feverishly grateful when they were down. From then on, Nick Millhiser and I basically acted as producers, while Will led creatively. Jesse Cain came on as DP. And Isabel Freeman came on as editor. With the help of our friedns — and our new friend, Michael’s amazing son and co-star Vadim — we made something that feels right to me. Finally. And the loop was broken.

Watch below.

Work is out now via West End Records.