Wolf Parade – “Against The Day” Video

After going on a long hiatus in the wake of 2010’s Expo ’86, Wolf Parade have spent the second half of this decade in a state of intermittent reunion. They’ve been on the road in fits and starts since returning with a self-titled EP in 2016, mostly in support of 2017 comeback album Cry Cry Cry. Though the group’s many affiliated projects have kept churning out the jams, we haven’t heard any new Wolf Parade music since then — until today!

The band has returned with a standalone single called “Against The Day.” Whereas most Wolf Parade songs are either sung by Dan Boeckner or Spencer Krug, this one features both frontmen alternating on lead vocals. It’s synth-heavy in a way that reminds me of ’80s video game music, which may be why the video — directed by Scorpion Dagger, aka James Kerr — begins with a 16-bit version of the song by Doctor Octoroc. The animated visual is billed as a “post-apocalyptic Wolf Parade listening party.”

Watch below, where you can also find Wolf Parade’s 2020 tour dates in Europe and the British Isles. And please do stick around for the photo of the band holding dogs.

TOUR DATES:

03/02 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

03/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

03/04 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

03/06 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

03/07 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

03/08 – Luxembourg, LX @ Rotondes

03/09 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

03/10 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie @ Botanique

03/11 – London, UK @ The Dome

03/13 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

03/14 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)

03/15 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

CREDIT: Pamela Evelyn & Joseph Yarmush

It’s not too late to rename the band Dog Parade!