Jim-E Stack – “Good Enough” (Feat. Ant Clemons)

Jim-E Stack has long been one of those producers sprinkling interesting music across the underground’s various nooks and crannies, teaming up with a diverse range of figures including Jana Hunter, Charli XCX, the Range, and most recently, the duo of Perfume Genius and Empress Of. Today he’s got another great collab on deck.

“Good Enough” finds Stack paired up with the R&B singer Ant Clemons, who Kanye West has recently been deploying when he wants somebody who sounds like Jeremih — or at least that’s how Kanye used him on “All Mine”; like most of the world, I haven’t yet heard his contribution to Jesus Is King. In this case Clemons’ vocals more closely resemble the rich, husky textures of fellow core Kanye collaborator (and Jeremih’s MihTy duet partner) Ty Dolla $ign. Clemons emotes against a sleek yet bleary hybrid of moody ’80s pop and modern hip-hop, with keyboards by Ariel Rechtshaid and guitar by Danielle Haim. It sounds incredible.

A statement from Stack:

I’ve grown so much—in all different directions — from working with other people the past couple years. Stepping into someone else’s word also brings them into mine. An idea that starts in my apartment takes a trip I never could’ve planned and ends somewhere I didn’t know existed. That’s how “Good Enough” came to be.

Listen below.