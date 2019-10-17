Black Lips – “Odelia”

Atlanta garage-rock veterans Black Lips are back. They’re releasing a new album, their first since 2017’s Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art?, early next year in partnership with Vice and independent record label Fire Records. And today, they’ve shared its first single, the country-fried “Odelia,” which they recorded direct to 2″ tape at Laurel Canyon’s renowned Valentine Recording Studios.
Black Lips are touring across the US right now, and next month, they’ll head to Europe. And now, to coincide with that tour, they’re also releasing a new mixtape called Coming To Your Country, a compilation of previously unheard outtakes and unreleased music. Listen to “Odelia” and stream Coming To Your Country below.
TOUR DATES:
10/18 Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge
10/19 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/20 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
10/21 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
10/22 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/24 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace
10/25 Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon
10/26 Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre
11/08 London, UK @ EartH
11/09 Salford, UK @ The White Hotel
11/10 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/12 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
11/13 Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Liverpool
11/14 Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
11/16 Munich, Germany @ Technikum
11/17 Berlin, Germany @ Synästhesie Festival
11/18 Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow
11/19 Cologne, Germany @ Gebäude 9
11/21 Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie
11/22 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Skatecafe Karin & Yvonne
11/23 Brussels, Belgium @ Atelier 210
12/11 Houston,TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs
12/12 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
12/13 Austin, TX @ Barracuda
12/14 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger