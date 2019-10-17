Black Lips – “Odelia”

Atlanta garage-rock veterans Black Lips are back. They’re releasing a new album, their first since 2017’s Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art?, early next year in partnership with Vice and independent record label Fire Records. And today, they’ve shared its first single, the country-fried “Odelia,” which they recorded direct to 2″ tape at Laurel Canyon’s renowned Valentine Recording Studios.

Black Lips are touring across the US right now, and next month, they’ll head to Europe. And now, to coincide with that tour, they’re also releasing a new mixtape called Coming To Your Country, a compilation of previously unheard outtakes and unreleased music. Listen to “Odelia” and stream Coming To Your Country below.

TOUR DATES:

10/18 Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge

10/19 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/20 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

10/21 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

10/22 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/24 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace

10/25 Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon

10/26 Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre

11/08 London, UK @ EartH

11/09 Salford, UK @ The White Hotel

11/10 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/12 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

11/13 Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Liverpool

11/14 Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

11/16 Munich, Germany @ Technikum

11/17 Berlin, Germany @ Synästhesie Festival

11/18 Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

11/19 Cologne, Germany @ Gebäude 9

11/21 Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

11/22 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Skatecafe Karin & Yvonne

11/23 Brussels, Belgium @ Atelier 210

12/11 Houston,TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

12/12 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

12/13 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

12/14 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger