Caroline Says – “Ohio River”

No Fool Like An Old Fool, Caroline Sallee’s 2018 album as Caroline Says, was one of those waking-dream situations, an indie-folk reverie that established Sallee as a softspoken force to be reckoned with. She’s following up that album this fall with a new EP called Ohio River, and today we get to hear its title track.

“Ohio River” picks back up where No Fool Like An Old Fool left off, welcoming you back into that pleasantly woozy Caroline Says headspace. She continues to create with a gentle grace, infusing her organic balladry with a touch of light psychedelia and a subtly propulsive sweep. Here’s what Sallee has to say about it:

This song is about growing up in a small southern town, having fun as a teenager while you’re there, moving away, and then visiting it later in life as a different person with a different perspective, but having fond memories of it there. I guess a common theme for me… also very Bruce Springsteen. They’re watching a river to distract themselves from a sad thing. I had “Dirty Work: by Steely Dan in my head for this, although it sounds nothing like it. I used the Wurlitzer in the second verse because of it.

Listen below, where you can also find Caroline Says’ upcoming tour dates with Hovvdy, another Austin indie band mastering that liminal warm-blanket effect.

TOUR DATES:

10/18 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

10/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

10/25 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

10/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

10/27 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

10/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

10/30 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

10/31 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

11/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

11/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/03 – Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone Cafe

11/14 – San Diego, CA @ SPACE

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

11/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

11/18 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Ballroom

11/21 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

11/24 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Ohio River is out 11/22 on Western Vinyl. Pre-order it here.