Rock Hall Adds Two Members To Motörhead Nomination After Criticism

Motörhead are included in this year’s crop of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominees, but originally the only members recognized were Lemmy Kilmister, “Fast” Eddie Clarke, and Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor. The Rock Hall has since revised this, as Rolling Stone points out, to include drummer Mikkey Dee and guitarist Phil Campbell.

The organization faced criticism for not including either Dee or Campbell, who were both members of the band for longer than either of the two besides Lemmy that were nominated. While the Rock Hall hasn’t released a statement on the change, the band’s biography on their website has been updated to reflect their contributions to the band’s legacy. Before the change, Dee gave an interview to Billboard in which he discussed what it meant to not be acknowledged:

That is pure wrong, I would say, and I know Phil will be very disappointed, too. We’ve been carrying the flag for 25 years together, and actually brought Motörhead to what it was. We did 25 years out of the 40. The original band lasted just a few years (Clarke left in 1982, Taylor in 1984 and returned from 1987-92). They started it off, but as Lemmy said himself they wouldn’t have lasted another six months doing that lineup. I don’t think we would’ve been where we are today without the 25 years we spent touring.

Dee and Campbell are the only surviving members of Motörhead recognized: both Lemmy and Taylor died in 2015, and Clarke died last year. The official Motörhead Twitter posted: “Thanks to everyone who spoke up loudly.

Thanks to the #ROCKHALL2020 for listening and adding Phil & Mikkey. All for one and one for all!”

Public voting for the Hall Of Fame is open now — you can check out the nominees here.