Mount Eerie With Julie Doiron – “Belief pt. 2″

Last month, Phil Elverum announced that he would be releasing a new Mount Eerie album with the Canadian musician Julie Doiron, a spiritual successor to their 2008 collaboration Lost Wisdom. We’ve heard one song from the fittingly titled Lost Wisdom pt. 2 so far, “Love Without Possession,” and today Elverum and Doiron are back with another song from it, “Belief pt. 2,” that is adamant in its dedication to being steadfast. “I believed in love and I still do,” they sing at the start of it. “I’m not going to seal up my heart/ I still do.”

Here’s what Elverum had to say about the track in a statement:

“Belief pt. 2” is the last song on the album. It comes at the end of a meandering path through uncertainty, devotion, sad reminiscence, hopeful idealism; songs coursing over uneven terrain. This album conclusion is a flag planted, a declaration of belief in love no matter what, the culminating answer to all of the asking that came before. Eroded down by life’s changes to an elemental necessity, I make an offering of a final simple gesture of love. Julie and I recorded this song at night with the doors and windows all the way open, hoping to get the nighthawks and night air onto the recording. The other songs were recorded during the day, but this song is a night song. We tried to make our version of sacred music, under stars in the high dark cool air.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES (with Julie Doiron):

10/29 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater w/ Big Thief (w/o Julie Doiron)

11/30 Vancouver BC @ Christ Church Cathedral

12/01 Victoria, BC @ Alix Goolden Hall

12/03 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

12/04 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

12/06 Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre

12/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Temple at Hollywood Forever

12/08 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

12/09 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

12/10 Columbus, OH @ Via Vecchia

12/11 Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

10/12 Montreal, QC @ Red Roof

12/13 Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory

12/14 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

12/15 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Sanctuary

12/16 Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

Lost Wisdom pt. 2 is out 11/8 via P.W. Elverum & Sun. Pre-order it here.