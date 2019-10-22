Wire are still going strong after all these years. While there have been some breaks in the band’s 43-year career, the British post-punk band are about to release their seventeenth album. That’s a pretty good ratio! The band has just announced a new album, Mind Hive, the follow-up to 2017’s Silver/Lead — it’s due out in January.

Today, the band are sharing its lead single, “Cactused,” a knotty bit of techno-anxious ramble. “You better what your step/ You shouldn’t place your bets/ You may have played your hand/ You didn’t gauge demand,” goes the chorus, backed by a smooth cooing.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Be Like Them”

02 “Cactused”

03 “Primed And Ready”

04 “Off The Beach”

05 “Unrepentant”

06 “Shadows”

07 “Oklahoma”

08 “Hung”

09 “Humming”

Mind Hive is out 1/24 via pinkflag. Pre-order it here.