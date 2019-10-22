Watch Trey Anastasio Cover Bon Iver In Eau Claire

Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio played a solo acoustic show in Justin Vernon’s Eau Claire, Wisconsin hometown last night, and he paid tribute by covering a Bon Iver song. “You guys need to forgive me, this is a song that I love and I’m going to play a tiny little version of it so I’ll do the best I can,” Anastasio said before launching into “Towers” off of 2011’s Bon Iver, Bon Iver.

“It’s kind of embarrassing coming to someone’s town and playing their song for people who are probably so … but I love that song and I love that album,” Anastasio told the enthusiastic crowd after his performance. “And I’ve looked at that album cover and thought, ‘That must be what Eau Claire looks like.’ And lo and behold!”

At another point in the evening, Anastasio told the audience about a dream he had in which he went to a Tool concert with Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig. Tool were dressed like a 1980s hair band. Watch Ezra’s Tool concert buddy cover Bon Iver’s “Towers” and compare it to the original below via

JamBase.