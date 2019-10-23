Banoffee – “Tennis Fan” (Feat. Empress Of) Video

Banoffee is an up-and-coming triple threat. The Aussie-born, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer is announcing her debut album Look At Us Now Dad, which is due out next February on Cascine and features appearances by Empress Of, SOPHIE, and Cupcakke. She’s made a name for herself the last couple years, and has toured with Taylor Swift on her worldwide stadium tour as part of Charli XCX’s team. Now, Banoffee is sharing her album’s lead single.

The Empress Of collab “Tennis Fan” is quite a strong opening volley, meditating somewhere between the low-key allure of Carly Rae Jepsen and the manufactured structure of Katy Perry. The melody is so infectious, albeit simplistic in construction. With a head-bopping cadence and pointed lyricism, this song delivers a modernist indictment of those who think they’re ace at playing you for a fool: “No I don’t do a back hand/ I don’t play games/ Never been a tennis fan/ Not in my nature to play ya.”

What’s truly on display here, both in the song and video, is the sanctity of female friendship. Director Quinn Whitney Wilson’s art-pop sartorial aesthetics and make-up lend the visuals a glamorous edge. Here’s what Banoffee had to say about it all:

Working with Lorely (Empress Of) and Quinn was such a pleasure and it turned into a daytime slumber party of sorts, with all ideas being welcome and nothing deemed too silly. I hope when people watch this clip they feel the good feelings we were all experiencing at the time. It’s a song about rejecting the yuck stuff but it’s just as much about celebrating the good stuff. I think this video does a great job of showing how strong friendships can make anything unkind feel unimportant and trivial.

Watch the video for “Tennis Fan” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tennis Fan” (Feat. Empress Of)

02 “I Lied (Interlude)”

03 “Fuckwit”

04 “One Night Stand”

05 “Count On You”

06 “Don’t Go Sharing Your Clothes (Interlude)”

07 “Contagious”

08 “Chevron”

09 “That Sorta Stuff (Interlude)”

10 “Permission”

11 “This Is For Me”

12 “Ripe” (Feat. Cupcakke)

13 “I Let You Down (Interlude)”

14 “Look At Us Now Dad”

Look At Us Now Dad is out via 2/21 via Cascine and Dot Dash. Pre-order it here.