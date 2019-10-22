Miley Cyrus Responds To Backlash Over Controversial LGBTQ Comments

As Miley Cyrus herself sang in the past, “Everybody makes mistakes.” Now, the singer is trying to take responsibility for one of her more recent mishaps.

On Sunday night, Cyrus hosted an Instagram live stream with her new flame, Cody Simpson, where she gave some advice to her fans watching that didn’t go over particularly well. “There are good men out there, guys. Don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay,” she said. “There are good people with dicks out there. You just gotta find them. You gotta find a dick that’s not a dick, you know what I mean?”

She continued in her somewhat-tongue-in-cheek rant, saying that she felt she had no choice but to be gay after a series of bad relationships. “I always thought I had to be gay because I just thought, like, all guys were evil, but it’s not true,” she said. “There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I’ve only ever met one.”

Cyrus’ LGBTQ fans did not take too kindly to the singer’s comments, saying that she made it sound like queer women aren’t actually queer but have simply “decided” to be since they haven’t found the right man to make them straight.

In response, Cyrus posted a new statement on Twitter, where she walked back her comments and made a key clarification. “I was talking shit about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality,” she wrote. “You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of.”

Check out Miley’s statement below:

This article originally appeared at Billboard.