100 gecs and PC Music were made for each other. Both 100 gecs, the massively buzzy LA/Chicago duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les, and PC Music, the frantic London-based collective, are maximalist pop-culture vandals. Both of them take the critically disrespected pop music of the recent past (100 gecs are probably the first acclaimed band ever to cite 3OH!3 as an influence) and blend it up into blurry, overwhelming, assaultive electronic music — experimental music that feels like getting a syringe full of Pixie Stix pumped directly into your heart. Both enterprises are also very fond of high-pitched, sped-up vocals. They were destined to come together, and now they have.

100 gecs, one of Stereogum’s favorite new bands of 2019, released their debut album 1000 gecs back in May, and it has steadily become an internet-borne cult favorite these past few months. Right now, 100 gecs are opening up for Brockhampton and Slowthai on tour, which seems like a great place for them. And they’ve also announced the impending release of 1000 gecs & th3 phant0m m3nac3, a new remix album. The new LP will collect remixes, many of them crowdsourced, of the tracks on 1000 gecs. Presumably, many of those remixes will be from people we’ve never heard of. But for the first single, PC Music figurehead A. G. Cook has taken on “Money Machine.”

If 100 gecs have a breakout song, it’s probably “Money Machine,” a tripped-out chipmunk-emo-trap anthem. A. G. Cook has kept the bones of “Money Machine” intact but added all sorts of blenderized beat-eruptions and disorienting digital effects. If anything, he has only increased the amount of gecs. Listen to the “Money Machine” remix and check out the video for the original below.

1000 gecs is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp. 1000 gecs & th3 phant0m m3nac3 does not yet have a release date.