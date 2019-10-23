Beck – “Uneventful Days” Video (Dir. Dev Hynes)

Last week, Beck announced his forthcoming album Hyperspace and shared a couple of new songs, including the lovely synth ballad “Uneventful Days,” which Beck co-wrote and co-produced with Pharrell. Today, Beck has shared his new video for “Uneventful Days.” Beck has a long history of teaming up with visionary music-video directors, and on “Uneventful Days,” he’s recruited a good one: Blood Orange mastermind Dev Hynes.

Hynes has directed most of Blood Orange’s videos, and he’s always brought a warm, hazy resonance to them. That extends to the “Uneventful Days” video, a series of images of people having all sorts of internal emotional moments. And the video’s cast is full of movie stars, including Evan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson, and Alia Shawkat.

As an added bonus, Hynes has filled the “Uneventful Days” clip with references to past Beck videos. Tessa Thompson, for instance, more or less cosplays Beck in the classic 1996 Mark Romanek “Devil’s Haircut” video, while Evan Rachel Wood dresses as Beck in 1999’s “Sexx Laws” clip, directed by Beck himself. Watch the “Uneventful Days” video below.

Hyperspace is out 11/22 on Capitol.