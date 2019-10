Guns N’ Roses are beating a dead horse again. Last night, during the Oklahoma City stop on the 2019 leg of their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour, they played the Use Your Illusion I deep cut “Dead Horse” live for the first time since in 26 years. According to Setlist.fm, the last time GNR played “Dead Horse” was in Buenos Aires, Argentina on July 17, 1993, the final show of the Use Your Illusion world tour. Watch their performance from last night below.