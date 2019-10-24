Ex Vöid – “Only One” & “Ex-Vöid”

Last year, former Joanna Gruesome members Alanna McArdle and Owen Williams got together to start a new project called Ex-Vöid. The band put out their debut EP in May 2018, and today they’re back with a 7″ featuring two new songs, “Only One” and the eponymous “Ex-Vöid.”

The former is warm and jangly, McArdle and Williams’ voices mixing into a sweet salve, their melodicism offsetting the scumminess of their object of desire. On the other hand, “”Ex-Vöid” puts all that chaotic energy right up front, McArdle burning her way through 50 seconds of knotty guitars and frantic drumming. Listen to both tracks below.

“Only One” b/w “Ex-Vöid” is out now via Perfect Records. Order it here.