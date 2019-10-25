Bootsy Collins And Buckethead Covered “Monster Mash”

Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt-Keepers went all the way to #1 with “Monster Mash,” their 1962 Halloween novelty song. The original recording remains in circulation to this day, still a mainstay of Halloween party playlists. But lots of artists have covered “Monster Mash” over the years — the Misfits, the Beach Boys, Alvin And The Chipmunks, Vincent Price, etc. — and with Halloween coming up next week, there’s another new cover out today.

This one comes from Bootsy Collins, the pioneering funk bassist and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer known for his work with James Brown and George Clinton, and Buckethead, the guitarist who performs with a bucket on his head and did a stint in Guns N’ Roses. The cover features vocals from Emmaline Campbell and additional instrumentation from Rod Castro and Ouiwey Collins.

At Rolling Stone, Collins says, “Bela Lugosi, Lon Chaney and Vincent Price — all the big monsters — were my heroes. When I heard ‘Monster Mash,’ recorded by Bobby ‘Boris’ Pickett in 1962, it became my all-time superhero theme song. I always wanted to do something special with it.” I will leave it to you, reader, to decide whether Bootsy and Buckethead have done something special with “Monster Mash.” Watch the video below.

Collins recently launched his own label, Bootzilla Records, and his Bootzilla Wines are available through Cincinnati’s Queen City Wines.