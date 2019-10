Big Thief have had a big year. They just released Two Hands, their second great album of the year following U.F.O.F. this spring. And today, they went on CBS This Morning to play some of it for us.

Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek, James Krivchenia, and Max Oleartchik did early singles “Not” and “Forgotten Eyes” and the album’s title track for the show’s recurring Saturday Sessions segment, and they all sounded great. Watch and listen below.