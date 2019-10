Black Midi supported their friends in the band 404 for a charity gig at the Shacklewell Arms in London last night. They did it under the name “Black Mini.” And their brief four-song set consisted entirely of covers — “Hey Joe,” Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Give It Away,” Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff,” and Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name.” Watch their rendition of “Break Stuff” below.