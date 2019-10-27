Watch Jack White Cover Bob Dylan’s “License To Kill” At Bernie Sanders Rally In Detroit

CREDIT: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Jack White performed at a rally in Detroit on Sunday afternoon for Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib. The event took place in the gymnasium of Cass Technical High School, which is where White went to school.

White opened with White Stripes’ “Icky Thump,” and also covered Bob Dylan’s “License To Kill,” saying that the song reminded him of President Trump.

“Bernie Sanders is telling the truth, and I really do trust him,” he announced. Billboard reports that he also said he was drawn in by Sanders’ position to abolish the Electoral College, “the reason we’re in the mess we’re in now.”

Watch footage from the rally below.

