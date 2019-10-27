Watch Jack White Cover Bob Dylan’s “License To Kill” At Bernie Sanders Rally In Detroit

Jack White performed at a rally in Detroit on Sunday afternoon for Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib. The event took place in the gymnasium of Cass Technical High School, which is where White went to school.

White opened with White Stripes’ “Icky Thump,” and also covered Bob Dylan’s “License To Kill,” saying that the song reminded him of President Trump.

“Bernie Sanders is telling the truth, and I really do trust him,” he announced. Billboard reports that he also said he was drawn in by Sanders’ position to abolish the Electoral College, “the reason we’re in the mess we’re in now.”

Watch footage from the rally below.

We’re at a Jack White concert https://t.co/e9s8YEuU0n — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) October 27, 2019

During a Bernie Rally in Detroit, Jack White plays Bob Dylan's song License to Kill, saying the song reminds him of President Trump. #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/MWUNASjmGe — The Young Turks (@TheYoungTurks) October 27, 2019

Jack White opens with “Icky Thump” at the @BernieSanders rally in Detroit: “White Americans, what

Nothing better to do

Why don't you kick yourself out

You're an immigrant too” pic.twitter.com/hE5ZzVOjiK — Cara Korte (@CaraKorte) October 27, 2019