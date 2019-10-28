Six Organs Of Admittance – “Two Forms Moving”

Ben Chasny is back with news of his first proper Six Organs Of Admittance LP since 2017’s Burning The Threshold. It’s called Companion Rises, and it’s coming in February on Drag City. Six Organs devotees will of course recall that the project also gave us the third installment of the Hexadic series last year, but Drag City is billing this as Chasny’s Burning The Threshold follow-up, therefore it is.

Chasny is a native Californian now based in Holyoke, Massachusetts, but Companion Rises lead single “Two Forms Moving” reminds me of Chicago — specifically of Califone, whose experimental folk-rock has always existed in parallel with Chasny’s but here seems to intersect. As ever, though, Chasny’s focus is on heavenly bodies, a fixation reflected in the new album’s gorgeous cover art.

Hear “Two Forms Moving” below.

<a href="http://sixorgansofadmittance.bandcamp.com/album/companion-rises" target="_blank">Companion Rises by Six Organs of Admittance</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pacific”

02 “Two Forms Moving”

03 “The Scout Is Here”

04 “Black Tea”

05 “Companion Rises”

06 “The 101″

07 “Haunted And Known”

08 “Mark Youself”

09 “Worn Down By The Light”

Companion Rises is out 2/21 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.