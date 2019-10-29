A couple months ago, Algiers returned with a new track called “Can The Sub_Bass Speak,” a wild spoken word dirge delivered by Franklin James Fisher. Today, the band are announcing their third full-length, There Is No Year, which doesn’t include that track. It’s due out early next year, and right now the band is sharing a more traditional-sounding lead single, “Dispossession.”

“The spectre of dispossession is haunting us all. Everywhere the imperial world represses the ghoulish histories that sustain our pasts, presents and futures,” the band’s Ryan Mahan told The 405. “Franklin’s lyrics throughout “Dispossession” and our new record, There is No Year, like a neo-Southern Gothic novel with an anti-oppression undercurrent, testify to this modern horror, and chronicle the various ways we all – through living and longing – endure and resist its persistent attacks.”

Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “There Is No Year”

02 “Dispossession”

03 “Hour Of The Furnaces”

04 “Losing Is Ours”

05 “Unoccupied”

06 “Chaka”

07 “Wait For The Sound”

08 “Repeating Night”

09 “We Can’t Be Found”

10 “Nothing Bloomed”

There Is No Year is out 1/17 via Matador. Pre-order it here.