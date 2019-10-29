A few years ago, Amy Klein released her debut solo album, Fire, and today the former Titus Andronicus member is announcing its follow-up, Winter/Time. It apparently came together after a series of failed projects with other people caused Klein to refocus on her own songwriting. “I was in one of those I’m-going-to-sit-in-my-bedroom-for-a-while phases,” she said in a press release. “And then I was just writing these songs in my bedroom.”

She recruited Philadelphia producer Jeff Zeigler to produce the album — she was impressed by his work on the War On Drugs’ album Lost In The Dream — and spent the last few years traveling between her home in Brooklyn and Philly to put together the album.

“Winter,” its lead single, certainly sounds worked-over, a towering cloud of atmosphere and expressive release. Klein’s voice blends in with booming drums and cascading guitars, pulling the song into larger-than-life territory. Watch a video for the track via The Grey Estates below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Nothing”

02 “Winter”

03 “Daisy”

04 “White Wind”

05 “Daisy II (Days)”

06 “Come To You”

07 “One More Time”

Winter/Time is out 11/22 via Don Giovanni Records. Pre-order it here.