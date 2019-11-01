The Natvral – “You Looked Like A Portrait” (Dear Nora Cover)

Last year, the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart ringleader Kip Berman started up a new solo project called the Natvral and released his debut EP under the name, Know Me More. Today, Berman is back with a new song ahead of a quick Northeast tour. It’s a cover of Dear Nora’s “You Looked Like A Portrait,” a track from the band’s 2001 debut album We’ll Have A Time. (If you haven’t checked out last year’s Skulls Example, or any Dear Nora album really, do yourself a favor and do!) Berman adds a more grizzled edge to it, keeping the indelible harmonies but adding in an electric guitar to give the song a little more heft. Listen below.

<a href="http://dearnora.bandcamp.com/album/well-have-a-time" target="_blank">We'll Have a Time by Dear Nora</a>

TOUR DATES (w/ the Prids):

11/10 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

11/13 Northampton, MA @ Red Cross

11/14 Troy, NY @ Desperate Annie’s

11/15 Brattleboro, VT @ Marlboro College

11/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

“You Looked Like A Portrait” is out now.