The Natvral – “You Looked Like A Portrait” (Dear Nora Cover)

Last year, the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart ringleader Kip Berman started up a new solo project called the Natvral and released his debut EP under the name, Know Me More. Today, Berman is back with a new song ahead of a quick Northeast tour. It’s a cover of Dear Nora’s “You Looked Like A Portrait,” a track from the band’s 2001 debut album We’ll Have A Time. (If you haven’t checked out last year’s Skulls Example, or any Dear Nora album really, do yourself a favor and do!) Berman adds a more grizzled edge to it, keeping the indelible harmonies but adding in an electric guitar to give the song a little more heft. Listen below.
TOUR DATES (w/ the Prids):
11/10 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
11/13 Northampton, MA @ Red Cross
11/14 Troy, NY @ Desperate Annie’s
11/15 Brattleboro, VT @ Marlboro College
11/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
“You Looked Like A Portrait” is out now.