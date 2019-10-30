Disheveled Cuss – “Wanna Be My Friend”

Disheveled Cuss is one of the least appealing band names I’ve ever seen, but at least it sticks out. The moniker belongs to Nick Reinhart, singer-guitarist for Tera Melos and collaborator with artists ranging from Death Grips to Portugal.The Man. This new project ventures into a poppy ’90s alt-rock realm — quite a change from the technical aggression he usually specializes in.

The first Disheveled Cuss single is out today. It’s called “Wanna Be My Friend,” and it’s as hooky as you’d hope, something fans of Bob Mould and Teenage Fanclub and Angel Du$t will probably enjoy. Someone else who enjoys it is Pinback’s Rob Crow, who’ll be playing bass for Disheveled Cuss when they open up for Pinback on tour this month.

Hear “Wanna Be My Friend” below, where you can also find those Pinback/Disheveled Cuss tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

11/08 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

11/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

11/10 San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

11/11 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

11/12 Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

11/13 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

11/14 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/15 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/17 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/19 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

11/20 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

11/21 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/22 Pomona, CA @ Glass House

11/23 San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

A Disheveled Cuss album is coming next year on Sargent House.