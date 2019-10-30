Watch Thom Yorke Play “Daily Battles” Live For The First Time

A couple months ago, Thom Yorke released a new song that he worked on with Flea, “Daily Battles,” that was recorded for Edward Norton’s film adaptation of the book Motherless Brooklyn. The movie hits theaters this weekend, and to mark the occasion Yorke decided to play it live for the first time ever. Yorke is about to wrap up a tour in support of ANIMA, and last night he did the first of two shows at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles to close the tour out. He saved “Daily Battles” until the very end.

Yorke also recently gave an in-depth interview to The New York Times where he got into a load of little stuff. One fun tidbit: He likes the UK rock band IDLES. He mentioned them in the context of finding new music that excites you and makes you want to push your own music in a different direction. “It’s finding an old Sicilian folk singer or bits of Terry Riley’s music that you didn’t know about or listening to the Idles and being influenced by all that,” he said in the interview.

Watch him debut “Daily Battles” below.