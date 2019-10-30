Thom Yorke – “Last I Heard (…He Was Circling The Drain)” Video

Thom Yorke is wrapping up his tour in support of his recent solo album ANIMA tonight. But before that happens, he’s revisiting the LP with a new video for the track “Last I Heard (…He Was Circling The Drain)” courtesy of director Saad Moosajee and the Brooklyn-based experimental studio Art Camp. Composed of over 3000 hand-illustrated frames, the animated black-and-white clip traffics in dreamlike imagery inspired by Yorke and Radiohead’s go-to artist Stanley Donwood. In a statement, Art Camp explains:

Our first and last goal was to serve the feelings of the song and the record. Thom shared a list of visions with us, disconnected images from his dreams, and we expanded on it with visions from everyone who joined the video team, over a dozen of us. At its core, our intention was to communicate the experience of feeling completely on your own, surrounded by people you see yourself in but don’t understand, who have lost their minds to the city and can’t see that you need their help.

The process for making this animation was extremely iterative and cyclical, and started from every direction at once. We experimented with clay sculpture and one-cent 3D horses, crowd simulations and charcoal dust, linear storytelling and abstract expression. We made the entire video and threw it away, made it again, threw it away, dozens of times. This of course was stressful but also beautiful.

Our goal is to create work that is surprising to ourselves, that we don’t understand how it happened. A lot of that has to do with trusting in the collaborative process — finding a wavelength where everyone feels free to go crazy in their own way, and push for what they most believe in. Our values are constantly being tested and rewritten in pursuit of creating a community where people really do feel loose and free and safe. When it works the best, you end up with work that speaks in everyone’s voices and one voice.