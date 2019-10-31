Deerhunter – “Timebends”

At the beginning of the year, Deerhunter released their new album Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? Tomorrow, Deerhunter frontman Bradford Cox is releasing the collaborative EP Myths 004 with Welsh singer-songwriter (and Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? co-producer) Cate Le Bon. And today, out of nowhere, we’re apparently getting a new Deerhunter song.

Although just calling “Timebends” a “new Deerhunter song” might be a bit of an understatement. In reality, it’s a nearly 13-minute psych jam full of ’70s rock piano and gloriously fuzzy guitars that takes a few stylistic detours before building to a well-earned epic climax. Is it a one-off? Is it a harbinger of things to come? Who knows, but either way, you can (and should) hear it below.