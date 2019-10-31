Weezer Share Green Eggs And Ham Song, Announce Andrew Yang Campaign Event Performance

Weezer are busy boys! Rivers Cuomo has just released a new song, “Backflip,” that he wrote as the theme for Netflix’s upcoming Green Eggs And Ham animated show, based on the Dr. Seuss story of the same name. (Maybe you’ve heard of it?) The show features the voice talents of Michael Douglas, Adam Devine, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, and it’ll premiere on Netflix next week (11/8).

“‘Backflip’ was something I’d been messing around with sonically and melodically, so I thought it might be a decent fit,” Cuomo said to Billboard about the song. “Being part of a Dr. Seuss show is an opportunity anyone would jump at — his books are part of the cultural fabric of everyone’s childhood.”

Weezer are also appearing at a campaign event tomorrow for Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang dubbed Yangapalooza. It’ll take place in Des Moines, IA. Yang previously announced that Cuomo had donated to his campaign.

Hear the Green Eggs And Ham song below.