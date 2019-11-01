Rage Against The Machine Announce 2020 Reunion Shows

Start exercising your middle fingers now. Tomorrow, The Battle Of Los Angeles, the final non-covers album from ’90s rap-rock invective gods Rage Against The Machine, will celebrate its 20th anniversary. And today brings the news that Rage Against The Machine are getting back together. Next year, according to reports from Forbes and Billboard, Rage will return to headline the Coachella Festival.

Next year’s Coachella weekends — 4/10-12 and 4/17-19 — will not be the only RATM reunion shows. RATM will also play at least three shows in American border towns: 3/16 in El Paso, 3/28 in Las Cruces, and 3/30 in Phoenix. A new Instagram account for the band revealed all these dates late last night alongside a photo from the Chilean protests that Tom Morello shared earlier this week.

These will be the first Rage Against The Machine shows since 2011. The band’s most recent show was at LA Rising 2011, a Los Angeles mini-festival that also included Ms. Lauryn Hill and Rise Against.

This will actually be Rage Against The Machine’s third time headlining Coachella. Before their initial breakup in 2000, they headlined the inaugural Coachella in 1999. They also reunited in time to play the festival’s 2007 edition.

In the time since then, frontman Zack De La Rocha has reportedly been working on his own music. He’s shown up on the last two Run The Jewels albums and released the El-P-produced 2016 solo track “Digging For Windows.” The other members of the band have formed Prophets Of Rage, a supergroup with Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Cypress Hill’s B-Real. They released one album in 2017 and two standalone tracks earlier this year.