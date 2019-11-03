Watch Coldplay Debut “Everyday Life” & Play “Orphans” Offstage On SNL

Later this month, Coldplay are releasing a new double album, Everyday Life. Last night, they were the musical guests on Saturday Night Live, performing the previously-released single “Orphans” and the then-unreleased title track from the album, which they promptly put out while the show was still airing.

For the “Orphans” performance, Chris Martin started off on an acoustic guitar backstage and then went into the lower audience pit, which seemed half full of dancers that knew what was going on and half regular people that did not. The dancers followed him up on stage. The “Everyday Life” debut was more of a traditional SNL set, with Martin taking up piano this time.

Watch the performances below.

And here’s Coldplay promo video from earlier in the week:

Everyday Life is out 11/22 on Parlophone/Atlantic.