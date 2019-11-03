Watch Matt Berninger Cover Big Thief’s “Not”

Matt Berninger seems to be as big a fan of Big Thief as the rest of us. Last night, the National frontman performed solo at Dream Serenade, an annual benefit concert that takes place in Toronto to raise money for and celebrate “children with exceptionalities and their caregivers.”

And Berninger took the opportunity to cover “Not,” a standout from Big Thief’s second full-length album of the year, Two Hands. Berninger did justice to his band’s 4AD labelmates, and you can watch the performance below.