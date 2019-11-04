Kacey Musgraves Announces Amazon Christmas Special With Lana Del Rey, Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, & More

A Kacey Musgraves Christmas special is coming. Today, the country musician announced The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video on 11/29. The special will feature appearances from Lana Del Rey, Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, Zooey Deschanel, Fred Armisen, Leon Bridges, Troye Sivan, James Corden and the Radio City Rockettes. Musgraves will do “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” with Del Rey, “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” with Cabello, and a brand-new Christmas song called “Glittery” with Troye Sivan. Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy narrates the whole thing.

Musgraves is no stranger to Christmas music: She put out A Very Kacey Christmas a few years ago, which included some holiday originals that are actually pretty good! (“Ribbons And Bows” in particular goes off.) A lot of the songs featured in the Christmas special are also on that album.

“I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” Musgraves said in a statement (via Billboard), continuing:

What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own Grandma. My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays. It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can’t wait to finally share.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will also have an official soundtrack that’ll be out on 11/29, as well. Check out the tracklist for that and a teaser for the show below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Let It Snow” (Feat. James Corden)

02 “Countdown (Dialogue)”

03 “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

04 “Getting Ready (Dialogue)”

05 “Present Without A Bow” (Feat. Leon Bridges)

06 “Making A List (Dialogue)”

07 “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” (Feat. Camila Cabello)

08 “(Not So) Silent Night” (Feat. Fred Armisen)

09 “Christmas Makes Me Cry”

10 “Amp It Up, Dan (Dialogue)”

11 “Christmas Fail (Dialogue)”

12 “Mele Kalikimaka” (Feat. Zooey Deschanel)

13 “Cookies (Dialogue)”

14 “Glittery” (Feat. Troye Sivan)

15 “I’ll Be Home Intro (Dialogue)”

16 “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” (Feat. Lana Del Rey)

17 “Nana! (Dialogue)”

18 “Ribbons And Bows” (Feat. The Radio City Rockettes)

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will debut on 11/29.