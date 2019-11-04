Bikini Kill Announce 2020 Show In Olympia

Bikini Kill reunited earlier this year to much fanfare, but the group has only played shows in New York, Los Angeles, London, and a little while later, Riot Fest in Chicago. Next year, that’ll change when the group makes their way back to their old stomping grounds in Olympia, Washington.
They’ve just announced a show there that’ll take place on 3/13 at the Capitol Theater to benefit nonprofit Interfaith Works, as Pitchfork points out, and we can only hope this might be a harbinger of more reunion shows to come.
The band revealed the show on their label’s Instagram page, and noted that presale tickets go on sale on Thursday (9/7) at 9AM PT (a code will be sent via their newsletter) and general sale starts Friday at the same time. The very good Olympia band Table Sugar will be opening.
Olympia! Bikini Kill are playing a benefit show on March 13th for Interfaith Works at the one and only Capitol Theater. Presale tickets go on sale this Thursday at 9am PT, general sale Friday at 9am PT. Table Sugar are opening! Presale info will be sent via our newsletter Thursday morning. 🎉