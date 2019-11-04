Bikini Kill Announce 2020 Show In Olympia

Bikini Kill reunited earlier this year to much fanfare, but the group has only played shows in New York, Los Angeles, London, and a little while later, Riot Fest in Chicago. Next year, that’ll change when the group makes their way back to their old stomping grounds in Olympia, Washington.

They’ve just announced a show there that’ll take place on 3/13 at the Capitol Theater to benefit nonprofit Interfaith Works, as Pitchfork points out, and we can only hope this might be a harbinger of more reunion shows to come.

The band revealed the show on their label’s Instagram page, and noted that presale tickets go on sale on Thursday (9/7) at 9AM PT (a code will be sent via their newsletter) and general sale starts Friday at the same time. The very good Olympia band Table Sugar will be opening.