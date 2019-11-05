High Water Festival 2020 Lineup

Every year since 2017, Shovels & Rope, the South Carolina folk duo, have brought a bunch of their peers to their hometown for the High Water festival. Next spring, High Water is set to return with another two-day fest; it comes to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park 4/18-19. Shovels & Rope will headline, as they always do. And they’ll share headlining duties with Wilco, Alabama Shakes leader Brittany Howard, and Nathaniel Rateliff.

There’s a lot of good stuff on this particular bill. The festival leans hard in the direction of rootsy, alt-countryish music, and it’s got a lot of big names from that circuit, including Mavis Staples, Andrew Bird, and the Drive-By Truckers. And the lineup also features Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Rufus Wainwright, Strand Of Oaks, the Felice Brothers, Shannon & The Clams, and a bunch of other acts from the crunchier side of things.

It’s always cool when a music festival has an actual identity, when its lineup isn’t just a random grab-bag of whatever’s doing well on Spotify when the organizers throw the lineups together. This one has a real point of view, and I bet it’ll be a good time. You can find all the relevant details here.