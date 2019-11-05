Hamerkop – “We Can Wing”

Hamerkop is the duo of Annabel Alpers and Adam Cooke. The former hails from New Zealand and is best-known for her long-running musical project Bachelorette. The latter is a drummer and studio engineer with credits for local indie heroes including Beach House, Wye Oak, and Future Islands. They’re releasing their debut album Remote on Drag City next year, billed as “a song-cycle that contrasts everyday life with an idealized, longed-for fantasy world, seeking catharsis through the wedding of personal texts and sonic scrapbooks to lush melodic songscapes.”

Today we get to hear that project’s lead single. “We Can Wing” is a blinding shimmer of a song, its panoply of synths and Alpers’ understated vocal carried along by a krautrock rhythm that feels like it might lift off into the stratosphere at any moment. It makes me want to hear the rest of the album right away. In the meantime, listen to this one.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Egg”

02 “We Can Wing”

03 “The Splendour That Was Rome”

04 “Remote”

05 “Deadwood”

06 “Polisher”

07 “Mourning Bells”

08 “T I N Y”

09 “Lull”

10 “Patience”

Remote is out 2/7 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.