The Rentals – “Spaceships” Video

The Rentals put out their first full-length in 15 years back in 2014, and now it’s only taken the Matt Sharp-led band 6 years this time around to put together a new album. The former Weezer bassist has just officially announced their new album, Q36. It won’t be out until June 2020, but in a tweet Sharp said that the band will share a new song from it every two weeks until the release date.

Sharp recorded the album with the Nick Zinner on guitar, Ronnie Vannucci Jr. on drums, and Dave Fridmann as a mixing engineer. Sharp produced the album himself and wrote all the songs. Today, he’s releasing a video for new single “Spaceships” from it, a song that takes mental health to the galaxy. “We are schizophrenic drifters, lost in multiple dimensions/ A supernatural voyage, searching for a place to call home,” Sharp sings on it.

Watch the video for it below.

Q36 is out 6/2/20. Pre-order it here.