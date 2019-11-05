Alanis Morissette Performing Jagged Little Pill In Full At The Apollo

CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Jagged Little Pill, the stage musical based on Alanis Morissette’s iconic 1995 album of the same name with a book written by Juno’s Diablo Cody, is premiering on Broadway this fall after debuting at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts last May. And to celebrate the occasion, Morissette is going to be performing the album in full in an acoustic show at the famed Apollo Theater in Harlem next month. Just thought you oughta know; find details below.

Tags: Alanis Morissette