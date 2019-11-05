Alanis Morissette Performing Jagged Little Pill In Full At The Apollo

Jagged Little Pill, the stage musical based on Alanis Morissette’s iconic 1995 album of the same name with a book written by Juno’s Diablo Cody, is premiering on Broadway this fall after debuting at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts last May. And to celebrate the occasion, Morissette is going to be performing the album in full in an acoustic show at the famed Apollo Theater in Harlem next month. Just thought you oughta know; find details below.

performing Jagged Little Pill acoustic at the legendary Apollo Theater in NYC on december 2nd to celebrate opening week of @jaggedmusical! pre-sale starts thursday at 10am est, sign up to the mailing list by wednesday at 5pm est to get the code sent to you https://t.co/JV6o5Du0L6 pic.twitter.com/M6LxGLzzQS — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) November 5, 2019