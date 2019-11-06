Hazel English – “Shaking” Video

LA-based Aussie dream-pop queen Hazel English has been off the grid for a while. The Artist To Watch hasn’t released new music since her double EP Just Give In / Never Going Home in 2017. But now, English is sharing a new tune called “Shaking,” the first single from an upcoming yet-to-be-detailed project.

Written with Lana Del Rey’s touring guitarist, Blake Stranathan and producer Justin Raisen (whose client list includes Angel Olsen, Charli XCX, Sky Ferreira, Kim Gordon, and Miya Folick among others), “Shaking” strikes right at the heart of ’60s psychedelia. Its ridiculously catchy core melody feels fresh while retaining a retrospective sensibility. In a press release, English said, “‘Shaking’ presents the promise of spiritual awakening as a kind of seduction in order to lull the individual into false truths about themselves and the world around them. It’s meant to be a playful, tongue-in-cheek song so mostly I hope people get some fun out of it.”

The video, directed by Erin S. Murray, hones in on era-appropriate nostalgia — I’m talking baby-doll dresses, beehives, and tons of jello. It’s shot through a sunny yet grainy filter, and depicts English luring in a fair-haired hunk into her cult. She’s the cult leader, and it’s sick as hell.

Watch the video for “Shaking” below.

“Shaking” is out now via Polyvinyl/Marathon Artists.