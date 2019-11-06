Advance Base – “Sweet Old World” (Lucinda Williams Cover)

Advance Base’s Owen Ashworth has recorded a cover of Lucinda Williams’ “Sweet Old World,” which he’s been performing live on his most recent tour. Ashworth takes the song, which appeared on Williams’ 1992 album of the same name, and sets it to Ashworth’s characteristic warble, a cloudy drum machine ticking down in the background like a clock.

Ashworth’s most recent album, Animal Companionship, came out last year — it was our Album Of The Week.

He shared this statement about the cover to Brooklyn Vegan:

“Sweet Old World” deals with the grief & confusion that follows the suicide of a loved one. The lyrics are tender & devastating, like many of Lucinda Williams’ best, but the song is ultimately an affirmation of every good & beautiful thing that makes life worth living. Advance Base’s cover replaces the original’s traditional country rock instrumentation with an upbeat electronic arrangement of analog synthesizers, Optigans & drum machines. I started covering “Sweet Old World” during the Advance Base summer 2019 tour, & this recording was made at the request of a handful of show attendees in the US, Canada & UK who were kind enough to email me or tell me in person how much the cover meant to them. This single is for them.

Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

11/21 Manhattan, NY @ Symphony Space (w/ Future Bible Heroes)

11/22 Brooklyn, NY @ The Owl Music Parlor (w/ Brittain Ashford)

12/04 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club (w/ Serengeti)

12/05 Madison, WI @ The Winnebago (w/ Serengeti)

12/14 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout (w/ Gia Margaret, Friendship & Ruth Garbus)

12/15 Indianapolis, IN @ Middle Space Gallery (w/ Friendship & Ruth Garbus)