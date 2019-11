Dutch trio the Homesick have signed to Sub Pop for the release of their upcoming sophomore album The Big Exercise, named after a passage from the Scott Walker biography Deep Shade Of Blue. And today, they’re sharing first single “I Celebrate My Fantasy,” which imbues their brand of post-punk with a prog-pop whimsicality in the form of clarinet and piano flourishes. Listen to it below.

The Big Exercise is out 2/7 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.